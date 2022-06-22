easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Lowered to GBX 805

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 855 ($10.47) to GBX 805 ($9.86) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.02) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 450 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 625 ($7.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.57) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $696.67.

easyJet stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

