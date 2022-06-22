Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target Cut to €104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($115.79) to €104.00 ($109.47) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($118.95) to €114.00 ($120.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($110.53) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($117.89) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

