Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.58) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ferrovial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($37.89) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.41.

OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

