Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 405.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.14.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

About Schibsted ASA (Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.