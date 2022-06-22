Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Cut to 270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from 307.00 to 270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 405.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.14.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

