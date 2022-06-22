STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

