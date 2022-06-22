STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

SNVVF stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

