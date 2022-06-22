BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.67.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Marjorie Jill Dickman sold 63,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.41, for a total value of C$470,675.79.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

