Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.47.

GEI opened at C$24.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.53. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.3166757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$389,498.06. Insiders have sold 345,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,879 over the last quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

