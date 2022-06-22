Quipt Home Medical’s (QIPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPTGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

