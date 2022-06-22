Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock.

SJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$36.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.49. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$33.42 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.