Microgen (LON:MCGN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $367.50

Shares of Microgen plc (LON:MCGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 367.50 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.47). Microgen shares last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 26,257 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 367.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22.
Microgen Company Profile (LON:MCGN)
