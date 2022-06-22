First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.29

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.29 and traded as low as $28.71. First Capital shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 22,445 shares changing hands.

FCAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a market cap of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

