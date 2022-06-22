CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 529,246 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 7,699.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 998,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 74,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

