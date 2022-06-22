CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $1.11. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 529,246 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $102.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter.
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAT)
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
