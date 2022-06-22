AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has been given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.46 on Monday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in AZEK by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in AZEK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in AZEK by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

