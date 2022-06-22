Argan (NYSE:AGX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.73

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.73 and traded as low as $37.15. Argan shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 127,884 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Argan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Argan by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 96,965 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Argan by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 70,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

