Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $81.00 by Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $81.00 target price by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

ORCL stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $79.71. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

