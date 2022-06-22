Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $313.75

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.75 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 243.80 ($2.99). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 244.40 ($2.99), with a volume of 714,489 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.14) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.96) to GBX 345 ($4.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.23) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.89 ($4.91).

Get Rotork alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 313.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($39,091.13). Also, insider Peter Dilnot bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,704.56).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.