NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Compass Point

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) received a $90.00 price target from Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.
NXRT opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
