NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Compass Point

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) received a $90.00 price target from Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.