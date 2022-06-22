Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.00. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,726 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.