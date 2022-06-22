Wells Fargo & Company Analysts Give Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) a $70.00 Price Target

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a $70.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

OLLI opened at $59.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

