Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Given a $8.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $8.00 price target by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

NASDAQ VIRC opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.79). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.