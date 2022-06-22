STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Set at $32.00 by Evercore ISI

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been given a $32.00 price target by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s current price.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $25.78 on Monday. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.