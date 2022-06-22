Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Set at $48.00 by Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given a $48.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.