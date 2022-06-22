Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) received a $36.00 price target from equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $42.62.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
