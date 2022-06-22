Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) received a $36.00 price target from equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.