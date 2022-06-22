UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Set at $54.00 by Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been given a $54.00 price objective by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UDR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.