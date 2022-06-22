UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Set at $54.00 by Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has been given a $54.00 price objective by Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UDR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

