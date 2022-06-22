T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $177.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $177.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.68.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $131.67 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.