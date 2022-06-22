Evercore ISI Analysts Give Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) a $194.00 Price Target

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a $194.00 price target by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.63.

Shares of SUI opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

