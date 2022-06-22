UBS Group Analysts Give Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) a $95.00 Price Target

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has been given a $95.00 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

