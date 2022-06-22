Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $149.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) received a $149.00 target price from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.
NYSE:PLD opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95.
In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 35,701.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
