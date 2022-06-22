Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $149.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) received a $149.00 target price from Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 35,701.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 14.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

