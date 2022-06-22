Evercore ISI Reiterates $59.00 Price Target for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) received a $59.00 price target from equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.