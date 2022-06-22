W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Set at $89.00 by Evercore ISI

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has been given a $89.00 price target by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WPC. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

