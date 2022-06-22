Evercore ISI Reiterates “$32.00” Price Target for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) has been given a $32.00 price objective by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

