Piper Sandler Analysts Give PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) a $37.00 Price Target

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) has been given a $37.00 price target by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

PRTC opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. PureTech Health has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

