CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €53.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP opened at €40.22 ($42.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €36.30 ($38.21) and a 1 year high of €82.80 ($87.16). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.