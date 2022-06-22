Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Given a $2.50 Price Target at DA Davidson

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) has been given a $2.50 price target by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE VLTA opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Volta ( NYSE:VLTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Volta will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Volta by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,589 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Volta by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 785,788 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

