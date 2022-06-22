Head to Head Comparison: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 3.54 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -12.04 Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.74 $14.58 million $0.59 12.76

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Technical Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72% Universal Technical Institute 9.58% 31.96% 7.90%

Volatility and Risk

Nerdy has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nerdy and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.78, indicating a potential upside of 84.59%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Nerdy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

