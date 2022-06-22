Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Head-To-Head Review

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 206.31%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 463.58%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -18.14% -17.53% PDS Biotechnology N/A -41.33% -38.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.03) -7.18 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$16.92 million ($0.82) -4.22

Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDS Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

