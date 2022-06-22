BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BLRX stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

