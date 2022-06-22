BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
BLRX stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
