Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $80.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.