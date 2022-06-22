Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €48.39 ($50.94) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($44.26) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($63.14). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

