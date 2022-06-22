Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $362.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $591.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $362.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
