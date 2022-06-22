Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $362.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $591.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $362.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

