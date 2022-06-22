Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.24.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.