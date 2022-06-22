Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 145.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,684,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,269,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,316,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after buying an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

