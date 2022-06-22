thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.47) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.53) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.89) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

FRA TKA opened at €7.02 ($7.39) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.57. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($28.43).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

