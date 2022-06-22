Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

