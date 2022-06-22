Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Shares of CMRE stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Costamare has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,285,000 after acquiring an additional 157,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 428,489 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Costamare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 747,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
