Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.50 ($27.89) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FRA DTE opened at €18.35 ($19.32) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.01. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

