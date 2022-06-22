Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NYSE HTGC opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,495 shares of company stock worth $156,123. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

