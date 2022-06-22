Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($107.37) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VAR1 opened at €87.00 ($91.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. Varta has a 12 month low of €67.88 ($71.45) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($174.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €93.67.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

