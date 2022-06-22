Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) PT Set at $4.00 by DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) has been given a $4.00 price objective by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDN stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

