DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.52.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,755,061.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,798 shares of company stock worth $28,651,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.